Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post $0.58 EPS

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 2,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

