Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.52. Signet Jewelers reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE SIG opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In related news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

