Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $869.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.56 million and the lowest is $848.29 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

TXRH stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,160. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.