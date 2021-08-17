Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $995.73 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $883.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,931. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

