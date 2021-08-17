Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post $4.38 EPS

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post earnings per share of $4.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.76 and the lowest is $3.86. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $8.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.62 to $24.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.32. 3,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,991. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

