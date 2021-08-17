Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Repay posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.