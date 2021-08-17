Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The RMR Group by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in The RMR Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The RMR Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

