Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistra.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

