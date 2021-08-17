Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.36. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

