Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $113.38 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.69.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.