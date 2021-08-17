Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.85 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

