Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

CTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,454,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

