Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,319 shares of company stock worth $500,014. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

