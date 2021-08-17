Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.20. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 120,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

