Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 36.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.