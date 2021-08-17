Zenfuse One Day Trading Volume Hits $411,616.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $411,616.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00946252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,336,628 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.