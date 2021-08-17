Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $285,993.71 and $891.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00871002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00160946 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

