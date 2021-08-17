Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.69. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 12,380 shares trading hands.

ZME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the second quarter worth approximately $211,695,000.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

