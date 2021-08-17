Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRS opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

