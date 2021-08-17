Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

ONEOK stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

