Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

