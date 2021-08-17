Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

