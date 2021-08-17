Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lumber Liquidators worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

LL opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $600.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

