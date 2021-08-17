Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Zoetis stock opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

