Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.73.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,811,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Zscaler by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS opened at $243.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform.

