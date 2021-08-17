Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,138 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.79. 13,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,216. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

