Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $66.23 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. 434,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,721,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

