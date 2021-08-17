Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 69,895 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. 21,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

