Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $143,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.48. 19,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,737. The firm has a market cap of $469.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $177.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

