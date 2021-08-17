Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.92 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 189,103 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 649,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

