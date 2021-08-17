Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Zynex worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zynex by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,320 shares of company stock worth $2,851,474. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

