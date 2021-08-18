-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. 1,709,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

