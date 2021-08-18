-$0.18 EPS Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $57,093.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $3,258,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,767,000 after purchasing an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

