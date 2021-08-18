$0.22 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Grocery Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,200. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 1,014,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

