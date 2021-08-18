$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FORM stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

