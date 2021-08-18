-$0.55 EPS Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($7.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $338.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.