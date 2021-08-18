$0.58 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 724,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.