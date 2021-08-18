$0.59 EPS Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million.

CSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,640 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 309,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.47. 125,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,229. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $703.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

