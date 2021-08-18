$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. PTC posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Shares of PTC opened at $127.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.82.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PTC by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.