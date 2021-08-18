$0.67 EPS Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXS shares. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 910,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

