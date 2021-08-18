$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

