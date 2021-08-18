$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.57. 569,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

