$0.98 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $837,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

