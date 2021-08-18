$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Terex posted sales of $765.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terex by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 152,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 782.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $17,440,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 440,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

