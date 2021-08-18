$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRD. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54. Forward Air has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,968,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

