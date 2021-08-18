11,239 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VTIP opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

