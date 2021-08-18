$19.97 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $19.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $20.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $79.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.80 million, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 19,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,306. The company has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.