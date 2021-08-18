1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,609,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

