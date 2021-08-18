1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.0998 on Top Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One 1World coin can now be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $4,844.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00855459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.