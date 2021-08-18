$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of BX traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,184,442 shares of company stock worth $193,675,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.